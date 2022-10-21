Saddened by Recent Flooding in Nigeria, Secretary-General Calls It ‘the Worst in a Decade’, Reiterates United Nations Support to Government

SG/SM/21548

21 OCTOBER 2022

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is saddened to learn about the recent flooding in Nigeria, which is the worst in a decade.

Hundreds of lives and livelihoods have been lost, 1.3 million people have been displaced, and more than 2.8 million people have been impacted by the floods. Infrastructure and farmland have also been damaged, worsening the cost of living across the country.

The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the Government of Nigeria and to the affected families.

The Secretary-General reiterates the United Nations continued commitment to supporting the Government of Nigeria in this challenging time.