Rule of Thumb Security

In managing Nigeria’s cascading violent insecurity, quasi-security outfits may be the greatest undoing to the nation’s fragile social fabric if not adequately handled. Across geo-political zones and states, there are many semi-security structures to mitigate rising insecurity in Nigeria. These supportive outfits are prominent in communities where rural violence are prevalent. Also, the formation of such structures is usually dominated by distinct ethnoreligious backgrounds. This, arguably unintentionally, may exacerbate tensions that have links to identity.

There is a growing awareness amongst many community residents on security threats in their locations. Such attention is spiralling into informal security arrangements to tackle the perceived causes of insecurity. In the southeast, some members of vigilante groups have been embroiled in clashes with pastoralists. The situation has presented the security units as opposing the presence of pastoralists in their areas. On January 10, 2021, seven people died after clashes between herders and Amotekun operatives. Amotekun is the southwest regional response to escalating insecurity in the area. The southwest region is a Yoruba-dominated area while the herders are predominantly Fulanis from the northern part of the country. Tensions between these ethnically diverse groups in going about their migratory culture and securitisation are leading to violent clashes in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s quasi-security structures must shred off ethnic sentiments in the business of policing. The Nigerian society is profoundly diverse that public service must be objective and neutral. Community policing or informal security units must hinge on the assumption that such platforms’ idea is to securitise communities and not pique entities against entities. Nigeria’s security condition is far from checkmated such that informal security actors will continue to increase. Therefore, the creation of supposedly supportive security units must be preceded by adequate awareness training sessions for personnel to enhance their knowledge of policing enormously diverse societies like Nigeria. Neutrality and professionalism will help to avoid the looming dangers of tensions between informal security divisions and ethnic-based groups nationwide. A robust punishment and reward strategy within the security organisations will help shape the conduct of security personnel in the field.

The violence between informal security units and ethnic-based groups must push state governments to revisit the vision of state-sanctioned structures. The violence may appear to be group versus group tensions, but without proper and timely intervention, the Nigerian state may have multiple armed ethnic militias in their hands. Therefore, state governments keen on informal security arrangements must seek expert views to ensure that security outfits are tailored to existing indices in the implementing states. The general rule of thumb response to insecurity in many locations in Nigeria must not deepen the sharp ethnic divisions or ruin what is left of social cohesion is the country.