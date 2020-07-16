Royal Actors in Peacebuilding

Across the mosaic of groups that make up the Nigerian society are distinct nations or ethnic nationalities that preceded the creation of Nigeria. It has taken several decades for these diverse groups of people to be split up into local governments, states, regions and geopolitical zones. These actions were mainly for political and administrative convenience at the time. But they have in turn birthed inconveniences to the country’s peace, security, stability and development. And at some point threatened its existence. Powerful examples of this national stress are the horrific Nigeria/Biafra civil war, inter-tribal and inter-religious wars, inter-communal conflict, boundary disputes, amongst others. Nigeria’s capacity to navigate through these complications of governance is weakened by the proliferation of conflicts across the country. The state’s fragility is no longer a distant cry as state institutions cannot effectually protect citizens nor meet their basic needs and expectations. At this crucial stage, it is now imperative to explore other options for achieving peace in Nigeria.

Nigeria should integrate informal structures in peacebuilding processes. Nigeria must re-establish the role of traditional institutions as local peacebuilders. The influence and authority of traditional institutions in Nigeria may have been reduced by the coming of colonialism but they are still valuable actors in peacebuilding. Existing societies that predated Nigeria had homegrown peace processes and conflict resolution strategies that ensured peace at the time. For example, pre-colonial Hausa society, Old Oyo Empire, pre-colonial Igbo society all had structures that helped to promote peace and dispense justice. Nweke (2012) endorses the importance of traditional institutions, describing them as active agents of maintaining the social equilibrium and building peace of the respective societies. Western civilisation may have subsumed practices of classical African societies and weakened their authority. It has also created a disconnect between government and native authorities. The aggregation of collective voices under traditional institutions have been made difficult. There is widespread individualisation of voices, concerns, agitations and grievances. The Nigerian state must empower and recognise traditional institutions as agents of conflict resolutions, meditation and aggregators of local voices.

Local conflicts start as agitations. As Paul Collier opines, grievances drive conflict. When individual voices and group-level agitations are allowed to fester for a long period unresolved, it can degenerate to full-blown violent conflict. Traditional institutions can become veritable platforms for handling grievances, communication with government authorities and seeking peaceful solutions to local conflicts. Although there are instances where traditional institutions have been alleged to be enablers of ethnic tension and communal conflict, it should not deter government from recognising their importance in achieving peace. For example, traditional institutions in some terror-impacted communities in the North-east region have fully resumed their pre-colonial responsibility as peacebuilders and conflict mediators. Nigeria must empower traditional institutions through targeted capacity building on peace processes and conflict resolution. Group and individual agitations can be best aggregated through the instrumentality of traditional institutions and their ability to communicate to formal state institutions.

There are popular arguments that support conflict as inevitable in human relationships. With this in mind, government must empower local structures to be able to prevent, mitigate and mediate conflict situations. Nigeria’s formal structures are not doing enough to curtail the spread of violence and its enablers. There is a need to incorporate traditional institutions in achieving peace. Peacebuilding in Nigeria must be viewed from a community-based perspective and not from the sole purview of the state. A good place to start is charging and empowering traditional institutions with the responsibility of maintaining peace in their areas of authority. States experiencing inter-communal conflicts are better positioned to achieve peace by recognising the role traditional actors can play in mobilising their subjects towards peace and not violence. Government must invest in a community-based approach to solving numerous violent conflicts in the country. It is time to re-establish the traditional institutions as aggregators of grievances and local agitations.