Nigeria
Risk Monitoring: Dikwa Update - Dikwa Town, Borno State, Northeast Nigeria (April 2021)
CONTEXT
A series of attacks in Dikwa town between February 19th and the first week of March by non-state armed groups (NSAGs) triggered the evacuation of humanitarian actors from an area heavily dependent on life-saving assistance for food, water, and healthcare. Dikwa town, the capital of Dikwa Local Government Area (LGA), is a highly congested hub of roughly more than 100,000 people, including approximately 76,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) living in 17 camps and collective centres, and 7 host community areas. In addition, an estimated 22,000 people reside outside of Dikwa town in areas inaccessible to humanitarian actors. Prior to the escalation in violence, Dikwa town was the only ward in Dikwa LGA that was accessible to humanitarian actors.
Updated as of April 8:
While security in Dikwa town has improved in the immediate term, surrounding areas remain highly volatile. Deteriorated humanitarian access in Dikwa takes place against a backdrop of increased targeting of humanitarians across the North East, including a recent surge of attacks against humanitarian infrastructure in Damasak, Mobbar LGA, by NSAGs.
METHODOLOGY OVERVIEW
From March 4-5, REACH conducted a rapid assessment through interviews and participatory displacement mapping with 10 key informants (KIs) in Dikwa, Ajiri, and Maiduguri to better understand the current and anticipated needs subsequent to the spike in violence on March 1-2. From March 6-7, REACH continued to receive informal updates from additional KIs on the evolving situation in Dikwa and Ajiri. For this April update, REACH interviewed 7 KIs in Dikwa on March 25-26, including 3 community WASH volunteers, to get a better understanding of how access to services, and needs had changed since the evacuation of humanitarian actors. REACH continued to receive informal updates from humanitarian personnel familiar with the situation, and KIs in Dikwa, from March 26 to April 8, in order to better understand shifts in humanitarian access and service provision
The methodology follows REACH’s rapid assessment toolkit, focused on gathering information on causal factors of severe needs, including displacement patterns, asset stripping, food access, livelihood coping strategies, nutrition, and health service access. The situation continues to evolve at the time of writing and the findings of this brief are reporting on information received up until April 8. All findings are indicative only and should be triangulated.
KEY FINDINGS
Updated as of April 8:
Of the roughly 28,000 individuals that were displaced in the direct aftermath of the attacks in Dikwa in March, most have returned to Dikwa town from Ajiri and Maiduguri.5
At the end of March there was a partial resumption of humanitarian assistance, with the distribution of food, medicine, nutrition supplements, and key NFIs in Dikwa town; however response is largely limited to supplies and aid prepositioned in Dikwa or transported in by contracted vendors and distributed by local staff.
Assistance that relies heavily on technical expertise, such as health services, shelter construction, nutrition, borehole maintenance and infrastructure repair are facing the most significant response challenges given the ongoing lack of access for humanitarians to travel from Maiduguri into Dikwa.
KIs continue to report disruption to water availability and access in Dikwa town. According to KIs and partners, community volunteers have made basic repairs to some damaged WASH infrastructure, including to solar-powered boreholes, tap stands, and overhead tanks and while there are communal water points reported as functional, access for households to meet full daily needs remains limited.
KIs report that hundreds of households who lost their shelters in the attacks are still sleeping in converted public buildings such as schools or out in the open.
According to the March 2021 Cadre Harmonisé (CH), Dikwa LGA is classified as Crisis (CH Phase 3), with 48% of individuals facing Crisis or worse acute food insecurity in the current period (March-May), which is expected to increase to 59% in the projection (June-August)— the primary mitigating factor for food security is a full resumption of humanitarian assistance.
KIs in Dikwa, and health and nutrition partners reported widespread heath care needs, which actors on the ground, primarily communitybased volunteers, are reportedly unable to meet due to lack of Populations in Dikwa town are heavily dependent on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) for humanitarian food assistance and other basic services. KIs report that most residents of Dikwa town are beneficiaries of NGOs operated health care clinics, schools, water points, or various forms of shelter and livelihood assistance. Many residents also depend on humanitarian food assistance (HFA) as a primary food source.