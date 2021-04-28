Risk Monitoring: Dikwa Update - Dikwa Town, Borno State, Northeast Nigeria (April 2021)

CONTEXT

A series of attacks in Dikwa town between February 19th and the first week of March by non-state armed groups (NSAGs) triggered the evacuation of humanitarian actors from an area heavily dependent on life-saving assistance for food, water, and healthcare. Dikwa town, the capital of Dikwa Local Government Area (LGA), is a highly congested hub of roughly more than 100,000 people, including approximately 76,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) living in 17 camps and collective centres, and 7 host community areas. In addition, an estimated 22,000 people reside outside of Dikwa town in areas inaccessible to humanitarian actors. Prior to the escalation in violence, Dikwa town was the only ward in Dikwa LGA that was accessible to humanitarian actors.

Updated as of April 8:

While security in Dikwa town has improved in the immediate term, surrounding areas remain highly volatile. Deteriorated humanitarian access in Dikwa takes place against a backdrop of increased targeting of humanitarians across the North East, including a recent surge of attacks against humanitarian infrastructure in Damasak, Mobbar LGA, by NSAGs.

METHODOLOGY OVERVIEW

From March 4-5, REACH conducted a rapid assessment through interviews and participatory displacement mapping with 10 key informants (KIs) in Dikwa, Ajiri, and Maiduguri to better understand the current and anticipated needs subsequent to the spike in violence on March 1-2. From March 6-7, REACH continued to receive informal updates from additional KIs on the evolving situation in Dikwa and Ajiri. For this April update, REACH interviewed 7 KIs in Dikwa on March 25-26, including 3 community WASH volunteers, to get a better understanding of how access to services, and needs had changed since the evacuation of humanitarian actors. REACH continued to receive informal updates from humanitarian personnel familiar with the situation, and KIs in Dikwa, from March 26 to April 8, in order to better understand shifts in humanitarian access and service provision

The methodology follows REACH’s rapid assessment toolkit, focused on gathering information on causal factors of severe needs, including displacement patterns, asset stripping, food access, livelihood coping strategies, nutrition, and health service access. The situation continues to evolve at the time of writing and the findings of this brief are reporting on information received up until April 8. All findings are indicative only and should be triangulated.

KEY FINDINGS

Updated as of April 8: