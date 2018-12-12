12 Dec 2018

Revised Livelihoods Zone Map and Descriptions for Nigeria, September 2018

Summary

This product aims to identify livelihood patterns and trends to provide a starting point for early-warning assessments in Nigeria. The Livelihoods Zoning activity was designed to establish food-security reference points and indicate whether the conditions reported at any given time justify more in-depth assessment. Livelihood zone maps and descriptions form part of the knowledge base for FEWS NET’s food security monitoring activities. These tools, however, are not designed as a comprehensive analysis of food security or as a complete monitoring tool, but rather to provide points of reference and indicate whether the conditions reported at a given time justify a more in-depth study. The map of livelihood zones and their descriptions provided in this report offer a geographic framework for interpreting existing monitoring data on production, prices, and other indicators to identify potential effects of shocks. Rapid assessment teams may be able to use the zoning as a basis for sampling in their studies.

About Livelihood Description

Livelihood Zone Description accompanies a zone map, briefly describing the main characteristics of the livelihood patterns in that zone. The maps and descriptions, which identify relevant variables by geography, are useful in informing the development of monitoring systems.

