Millions of Nigeria’s conflict-impacted populations seek refuge in overburdened displacement camps. Others are found in often hostile host communities. The new reality has created new sub-populations and struggles. There are often tensions between internally displaced persons (IDPs) and host communities accessing hitherto inadequate resources. The realities in displacement camps are not any better. Basic decency is largely a luxury many camp residents cannot afford. Also, sexual violence, risks of violent attacks and limited access to social services, including education, pose different concerns for the displaced population. Children who form a considerable chunk of the displacement statistics have limited access to education.

In Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY states), an estimated 2.1 million people are internally displaced. In the broader scope, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says about 2.7 million people are displaced in the Lake Chad Basin. Nigeria contributes 4.3 per cent of the 79.5 million global figures, making her one of the top 10 countries with the highest risks of humanitarian disaster. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) puts the disadvantaged population at 10.6 million. Unfortunately, available resources are insufficient to respond to the humanitarian crisis, and the continuance of terror will worsen the gloomy trajectory. The Nigerian government and its development partners strive to respond to the urgent needs of the displaced population. However, more needs to be done.

Nigeria’s displacement population continue to survive despite these challenges and with hopes of a return to normalcy. Given that violent conflicts, which largely triggered displacements have not ended, a return to normalcy seems distant. However, in some cases, the Nigerian government had begun to return and resettle different batches of internally displaced persons (IDPs). Rebuilding the lives of the IDPs may be difficult if preparations did not start during their stay in displacement camps. Smith (2015) argues that education can support social transformation by contributing to the economic development in post-conflict reconstruction. Therefore, more programmes should revolve around education and vocational skills in displacement camps should be implemented. This effort will significantly empower IDPs who have lost livelihoods and have been relatively less production for long durations to be self-sufficient when resettled. Return and Resettlement recommend that the acquisition of vocational skills is necessary to facilitate easy resettlement of IDPs as it would increase livelihood security upon return.

Given the tempo of violent conflicts across Nigeria, education in emergency strategies should be incorporated into government policies. Violent conflicts are discouraging and limiting access to schools. The Nigerian government and its development partners should incorporate education in emergency components in humanitarian interventions. Also, there is a need to objectively assess the impact of similar programmes in the target locations. Lessons from the study will inform government and development partners’ programming for IDPs and their return and resettlement.

Like the rest of the world, Nigeria must attend to the needs of its displaced population first. Second, it must also address the triggers of displacement. The achievement of returning and resettling internally displaced persons will be more meaningful if the causes of displacement have been relatively addressed. Government must also ensure that the returning population are resettled in a secure environment where they are also enabled to restart their lives. This will ensure that they are not displaced again due to insecurity or internal crisis between them.