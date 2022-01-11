'Return to farm'

Violence has characterised the relationship between Nigeria’s farming and pastoral communities for years. Indeed, lands are unsafe for agricultural activities. Even residential areas in rural communities are not spared from the endless violent incidents of farmers-herders crisis, banditry, insurgency, and other forms of terror in Nigeria. Despite these sad realities, President Muhammadu Buhari has maintained an incredible level of faith in farming as a key economic pathway for Africa’s most populous nation. Following the President’s advice means shunning all perceived threats in farming areas and ungoverned spaces. Also, rationalising the President’s position may mean reflecting largely on policy efforts to solve farmers and herder conflict and security operations in the flashpoints. However, the lack of acceptance of those policies and continued violence in the hotspots does not help the President’s case.

Conflict around farming and pastoral businesses have arguably survived government policies. It is evident in continued cases of farmer-herder incidents across the country and state-level efforts to curtail it. Indeed, the conflict has become largely a socio-political issue more than an economic and security one. Some states in Nigeria have passed anti-grazing bills into laws, which do not favour the traditional pastoralists, to end the destruction of farmlands and the ensuing conflict. Also, policy efforts such as the Ruga settlement, National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) have either not received full support across the board or implementation is poor. On the socio-political side, efforts to manage the crisis is viewed from identity lines and perceptions of group dominance. Classic examples are the banning of open grazing, the Ruga settlement, and the establishment of quasi-security frameworks to curtail violent attacks. The advice from the presidency may not survive these issues without sustainable and stakeholder-driven strategies.

On the President’s statement, the sampled opinions of farmers across Nigeria are an admixture of resentment, resignation, and hope. Ovye in Yola opines that the President’s advice “is a miscalculated statement that is not in touch with current realities farmers face”. According to him, the focus should be on addressing existing challenges such as the conflict farmers face with cattle herders and the general insecurity in the country. In line with this, Bonaventure in Abakaliki suggests that it is insensitive to ask people to go back to the land without addressing issues around security. Meanwhile, an interview with Ajani, an Ibadan-based farmer, mirrors the resignation of many farmers who have no other choice but to keep accessing their farmlands despite the threats. In his words, “farming is our calling, we cannot abandon it due to terror.” Orngu in Benue, one of the worst-hit states of farmer-herder conflicts, states that the President’s speech does not reflect current happenings in the state given that some farmers have been turned to internally displaced persons and can no longer access their farmlands.

Responses from the interviewed farmers highlight the challenges that farmers face and explorable pathways to peace. A major takeaway of the responses is that some people will continue to farm despite the threats. Second, farmers feel the government do not understand their current realities. Third, since farming is an age-long economic tradition for many people, they are open to mitigating its challenges. For example, Wale, a maize farmer in Ibadan, agrees with this view and affirms farmers readiness to work with stakeholders to address the issues. Nevertheless, to appreciate President Buhari’s advice, lives and farms must be safe.

Attacks on farmers come when food insecurity is on the rise; hike in the price of food items, coronavirus-induced economic consequences, and the continued impact of violence on agricultural activities in the country. Ongoing violence in many parts of the country has tremendously affected agrarian ventures. For instance, conflict issues in Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin contributes to 54 per cent of the food crisis in Africa, according to the World Food Programme (WFP). Besides this, there seems to be an insufficient focus on the impact of insecurity on food availability. In different interviews, Nigeria’s ruling class has linked the abundance or shortage of food items to reported agricultural reforms by the current administration or fluctuations in petrol pump prices.

While government continue to brainstorm and implement a range of agricultural reforms, it is also essential to focus on stabilising farming and herding communities. As policy efforts are being made to encourage farming, security measures should also be improved to increase safety. Furthermore, it is not enough to deploy military personnel to the flashpoints. Efforts should be more proactive. Military actions will only combat the trends of attacks and not stop the reoccurrence. The military is not fitted for internal security operations. The Nigerian Police Force and other para-military forces must be adequately trained and strengthened to securitise farming communities.

The Nigerian government must mobilise development partners assistance to identify and support home-grown peace initiatives. Community-led dispute resolutions have been argued to be more sustainable. Therefore, it is important to explore community initiatives that are engendering peace in communities hitherto affected by violent conflict. For example, Dansadau, a community in Zamfara state, just celebrated two months of peace after a reported three-way truce between farmers, cattle herders, and bandits. Government should commission research that will monitor the progress in Dansadau and see how it can be supported and replicated in violent prone farming and pastoral communities. Nigerian farmers need more than words to take advantage of agricultural opportunities.