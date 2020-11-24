Research Terms of Reference: WASH Infrastructure Mapping NGA2007, Borno State, Nigeria, November 2020, Version 1

2. Rationale

1. Rationale

Ten years into conflict, the dynamic and multi-faceted nature of the Northeast Nigerian crisis has created significant challenges for the delivery of humanitarian aid. Accessibility and security issues within Borno State have impeded a systematic understanding of WASH needs and existing infrastructure coverage in many areas of the country. This has created difficulties in establishing a clear and unambiguous system for prioritizing the delivery of aid, thereby limiting the effectiveness of humanitarian planning and limiting the potential impact of donor funding. As this crisis continues, and with plans for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) to return to many settlements in the Northeast, it has become increasingly important to fill information gaps in a systematic and comprehensive manner to inform a more effective humanitarian response and planning for immediate life-saving WASH activities and contingency planning for durable solutions.

REACH, in close coordination with the Northeast Nigerian WASH sector, has identified a number of closely related needs that limit the reach, impact, and the effectiveness of WASH partner interventions and service delivery to beneficiaries. These gaps are as follows:

o Lack of a WASH Infrastructure database, indicating registration, functionality and maintenance of water points and latrines;

o Limited coordination and information sharing with local government actors,

o Limited assessment capacity by WASH Sector and local government actors

Through continued consultation with local government actors, development actors, WASH sector coordination, and wider humanitarian response coordination elements, REACH has concluded that the following elements will also be required to entrench best practices and ensure sustainability of the above activities:

o Capacity building efforts with the Borno State Rural Water and Sanitation Agency (RuWASA) to develop a WASH Infrastructure database.

In order to address the WASH-specific information gaps across Borno State in Northeast Nigeria, and after continued discussions with the WASH sector regarding solutions for such information gaps, it was proposed that REACH will support through the creation of an infrastructure mapping pilot that could be used by partners in the target sites to assist in the harmonisation of WASH infrastructure assessments. Reach will assist through the primary data collection, as well as, through capacity building related to a WASH Infrastructure database. Through this infrastructure mapping pilot, these assessments will not only support WASH sector partners to respond effectively to the needs of the vulnerable populations but also aid RuWASA for long-term WASH Infrastructure management.