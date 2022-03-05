Research Terms of Reference: Rapid Overview of Areas of Return (ROAR) Nigeria - Research Cycle ID: NGA2105, February 2022 - Version 1.2

2. Rationale

2.1 Background

Nigeria’s Northwest, one of the country’s six geopolitical zones, with over 40 million people, comprises seven of the country’s 36 states. These are Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara. Most of the population, about 80 per cent, are farmers, pastoralists, or agro-pastoralists.

For the last decade, and particularly since 2014, the 7 states that comprise the Northwest region of Nigeria have experienced deadly inter-communal conflict and organized crime resulting in the displacement of more than 200,000 people, and the death and disappearance of thousands more. Additionally, the ongoing conflict has accelerated poverty, while millions are believed to lack access to health care, clean water, and childhood immunizations.

Underlying the region’s accelerating insecurity and extreme poverty is the desertification of land brought on by climate change, which has left millions of pastoralists and farmers without their principal source of livelihood. Compounding the displacement crisis is recent flooding, which since August 2020 has destroyed tens of thousands of homes, and hundreds of thousands of hectares of crops.

Historically, three States in the Northwest of Nigeria – Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara – are closely related to each other and suffer to the same extent from the banditry and terrorism. Until 1996, Zamfara was part of Sokoto region, and the socio- economic ties between the two of remain strong. Struggle for control of natural resources, including mines, water resources and pasture pitting between herders and farmers metamorphosed into communal clashes, conflict, banditry, and criminality causing forced displacement into rural areas of Northwest of Nigeria mainly in Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto states, has led to an estimated 8,000 fatalities, 70,000 Nigerian refugees have crossed into Niger Republic, scattered in about 20 villages in Maradi region and there are 186,820 in the 3 affected states (as per 2021 data).

While solving such a complex humanitarian situation, little attempt was taken to assess the humanitarian needs in the area at the state level. Existing studies are limited to examine the phenomena of conflict and banditry, influence of climate change on the humanitarian situation, and (multi-) sectoral needs assessments in specific regions. Therefore, unlike in the Northeast of Nigeria, no attempt has been made to conduct a full-scale Multi-Sector Needs Assessment that covers three States at once. The findings of the existing assessments have either a limited geographic scope or mixed methods of data collection, which does not allow generating representative findings.