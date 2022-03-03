Nigeria
Research Terms of Reference: Rapid Overview of Areas of Return (ROAR) Nigeria - Research Cycle ID: NGA2104, February 2022 - Version 1
Attachments
General Objective
The general objective of the assessment is to provide humanitarian actors with information related to service delivery and living conditions in the areas of return and areas that have seen high levels of population movement, specifically in Yobe and Adamawa states. This information should serve to better inform immediate humanitarian operations as well as provide a wider contextual understanding of the ongoing situation.