Research Terms of Reference: New Arrivals Assessment in Bama and Gwoza LGAs, Nigeria: 26 September 2018, Version 3

2.1. Rationale

Following eight years of conflict across the Greater Lake Chad Region, North East Nigeria is experiencing significant humanitarian needs across all sectors. Approximately 7.7 million people in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa States are estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance in 2018.2 Of these, an estimated 1.6 million people remain displaced across the three north-eastern states (HRP 2018).3 The majority of the population has fled to the relative safety of Maiduguri or capitals of Local Government Areas (LGAs). In IDP camps in Maiduguri and especially in the enclaved LGA capitals in Borno State, the entire population is extremely vulnerable and in need of basic humanitarian support. This intensity of need in these areas leads to the focusing of aid delivery in a handful of easy to reach locations. Humanitarian actors have limited capacity to identify the scale of needs in areas outside of secured LGA capitals, and even less capacity to effectively deliver life-saving aid in these areas.

Despite the complex security environment and protracted humanitarian situation, there have been enhancements in primary data collection and analysis over the years. However, the current dynamic displacement trends occurring on a regular basis are making it difficult for humanitarian stakeholders to understand the scope of needs for displaced and hosting populations in accessible areas. Though many assessments are implemented, they typically fail to analyse trends over time through regular, reliable and predictable monitoring of vulnerabilities and intentions of recently displaced populations.

In the Eastern part of Borno State increased displacement has been observed stemming from Bama and Gwoza Local Government Areas’ (LGAs) hard to reach areas towards Bama, Banki, Gwoza and Pulka town mostly occasioned by ongoing military operations, and across the border with neighbouring Cameroon hosting a significant number of Nigerian refugees.

Analysing displacement patterns and intentions from new arrivals across these areas could provide a crucial understanding of the displacement dynamics and could help the humanitarian community to better understand, anticipate, and respond to identified needs and vulnerabilities