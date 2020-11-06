Research Terms of Reference: Multi-Sectorial Rapid Needs Assessment of Affected Households in Northwest Nigeria NGA2008

2 . Rationale

2 . 1 . Rationale

For the better part of the last decade, and particularly since 2014, the 7 states that comprise the Northwest region of Nigeria have experienced increasingly deadly inter-communal conflict and organized crime resulting in the displacement of more than 200,000 people, and the death and disappearance of thousands more.3 This same region has the highest poverty rate in Nigeria - some states recording poverty levels as much as 40% higher than the national average.4 The Northwest has the highest rate of out of school children in the country, and millions are believed to lack access to health care, clean water, and childhood immunizations.5 Underlying the region’s accelerating insecurity and extreme poverty is the desertification of land brought on by climate change, which has left millions of pastoralists and farmers without their principal source of livelihood.

Compounding the displacement crisis is recent flooding which since August has destroyed tens of thousands of homes, and hundreds of thousands hectares of crops.6 The overwhelming focus on the humanitarian crisis in the North East, coupled by the widespread inaccessibility and volatility of the Northwest, and the likely underestimation of the scale of insecurity, has resulted in a shortage of critical information needed to respond to the quickly growing crisis. As partners7 prepare to respond to the region’s increasing needs, they will provide a clearer picture of displaced, Returnee, and host community household’s needs, intentions, and demographics.