Research Terms of Reference: Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) - North East Nigeria NGA2106 (27/07/2021, V3)

2. Rationale

2.1. Background

North East Nigeria continues to experience significant humanitarian needs, with the conflict emanating from the Lake Chad region now entering its 12th year.The 2021 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) identified 8.7 million individuals in the three states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (collectively, the “BAY” states) to be in need of humanitarian assistance. Since the summer of 2019, humanitarian partners have faced increasing access restrictions to these areas, a constraint exacerbated further by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. This has, in turn, diminished capacities to identify the scale and severity of the needs in an accurate and comprehensive fashion. With the conflict showing no signs of abating, millions of people in need, and diminished accessibility to researchers and aid workers alike, providing an updated evidence-based overview of the needs of populations in the BAY states is of foremost importance to inform partners’ strategic planning.

Whilst a number of assessments take place across the North East Nigeria, including the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Cadre Harmonise, the ability to compare needs across LGAs remains limited to certain sectors. Indeed, a large amount of information exists for the Food and Nutrition Sectors, yet information gaps remain for sectors including WASH, Education and Health. Moreover, the primary focus of existing data is on displaced populations only, not allowing direct comparison between IDPs, returnees and non-displaced populations.

2.2. Intended Impact

A Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) will be implemented in 2021. Following the 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 MSNAs, the AAWG will facilitate the assessment with the support of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG). This assessment aims to identify and compare needs per sector and across sectors, disaggregated by population groups affected by the protracted crisis in all accessible areas of the BAY states. As such, it aims to support evidence-based planning and decision-making by humanitarian actors in Nigeria and, more specifically, inform the 2022 HNO, and the update of the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).