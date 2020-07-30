Research Terms of Reference: Assessment of Hard to Reach (H2R) Areas (Phase 2) Research Cycle ID: NGA1809b Nigeria, December 2019

1. Executive Summary

2. Rationale

2.1. Rationale

The continuation of conflict in Northeast Nigeria has created a complex humanitarian crisis, rendering sections of Borno state as hard to reach. UN OCHA estimates that 820,000 individuals remain isolated in areas inaccessible to the humanitarian response and with limited access to basic services such as health care and education. Specific conditions and needs of the population in hard to reach (H2R) settlements remain unknown, and population figures, as well as demographic composition and status (non-displaced, IDP, returnee), are formulated with little actual knowledge of the situation. The purpose of the H2R assessment is to address information gaps facing the humanitarian response in Northeast Nigeria and inform humanitarian actors on the demographics of individuals in hard-to-reach areas of Northeast Nigeria, as well as to identify their needs, access to services and movement intentions.

3. Methodology

2.1. Methodology overview

Key Informant Interviews (KII) will be conducted in accessible locations, with Key Informants (KI) who are either IDPs arriving from the H2R areas within the last three months or those who have had contact with someone living in the H2R area in the last one month. Similarly, FGDs on service access and participatory mapping will be conducted in accessible locations, with KIs who are IDPs arriving from the H2R areas within the last three months. All KIs will be purposively sampled. Quantitative data will be aggregated to the settlement level and analysed at the LGA level, and findings will only be reported if at least 5% of settlements in an LGA were assessed. FGD data will be analysed to provide further explanation of the results from the quantitative data. The data from the KIIs and FDGs is indicative of broad trends only, not statistically generalizable.

2.2.Population of interest

In recognition of the lack of information on populations remaining in H2R areas, this assessment focuses on IDP and host community populations in H2R or inaccessible areas in Borno State. For the purpose of this assessment, H2R areas are defined as those areas of the state that are not regularly accessible to international humanitarian actors. Data is collected at the lowest possible administrative unit – individual settlements – as derived from the most recent version of the Vaccination Tracking System (VTS) dataset (released in February 2019 on vts.eocng.org). The level of coverage (proportion of settlements assessed in a given LGA2) will be declared for each product when results are presented. LGA-level reporting in which less than 5% of settlements have been assessed will be not be included in published REACH products.