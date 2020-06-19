Research Terms of Reference: Assessment of Hard to Reach (H2R) Areas (Phase 2), Research Cycle ID: NGA1809a, Nigeria, December 2019, Version 3.0

2 . Rationale

2 . 1 . Rationale

The continuation of conflict in Northeast Nigeria has created a complex humanitarian crisis, rendering sections of Borno state as hard to reach. UN OCHA estimates that 820,000 individuals remain isolated in areas inaccessible to the humanitarian response and with limited access to basic services such as health care and education. Specific conditions and needs of the population in hard to reach (H2R) settlements remain unknown, and population figures, as well as demographic composition and status (non-displaced, IDP, returnee), are formulated with little actual knowledge of the situation. The purpose of the H2R assessment is to address information gaps facing the humanitarian response in Northeast Nigeria and inform humanitarian actors on the demographics of individuals in hard-to-reach areas of Northeast Nigeria, as well as to identify their needs, access to services and movement intentions.