Research Terms of Reference: Accountability to Affected Populations in Northwest Nigeria NGA2101 (March, 2022 V.1)

Excerpt

2. Rationale

2.1 Background

In May 2016, the World Humanitarian Summit (WHS) brought together 9,000 participants representing governments, civil society organisations (CSOs), non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the private sector, and academia with the overall aim of increasing agency of affected populations during crises and the intention of generating new initiatives to better serve the world’s most vulnerable populations. A key development from the WHS was the Grand Bargain, where accountability to Affected Populations (AAP) is a key theme, with a dedicated commitment of a ‘participation revolution’. Which brings together donors and humanitarian organisations in an effort to provide more assistance to those in need while simultaneously improving inclusiveness in the decision-making processes as it affects their lives, as well as the effectiveness and efficiency in which assistance is provided. The Grand Bargain outlines a number of core components of ‘participation’ and urges humanitarian actors to adhere to principles such as ‘Adapt our action based on the feedback received’, ‘Act based on what we’ve heard’, ‘Receive feedback on how our response is received’.

For the better part of the last decade, and particularly since 2014, the seven states (Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara) that comprise the Northwest region of Nigeria have experienced increasingly deadly inter-communal conflict and organized crime resulting in the displacement of more than 200,000 people, and the death and disappearance of thousand more. This same region has the highest poverty rate in Nigeria - some states recording poverty levels as much as 40% higher than the national average. The Northwest has the highest rate of out-of-school children in the country, and millions are believed to lack access to healthcare, clean water, and childhood immunizations. Underlying the region’s accelerating insecurity and extreme poverty is the desertification of land brought on by climate change, which has left millions of pastoralists and farmers without their principal source of livelihood. Recent flooding has destroyed tens of thousands of homes and hundreds of thousands hectares of crops since August 2021, compounding the displacement crisis. The overwhelming focus on the humanitarian crisis in the Northeast, coupled by the widespread inaccessibility and volatility of the Northwest, and the likely underestimation of the scale of insecurity, has resulted in a shortage of critical information needed to respond to the quickly growing crisis. As actors prepare to respond to the region’s increasing needs, they will need a clearer picture of how affected populations perceive the assistance they are receiving or are in need of.

Struggle for control of natural resources, including mines, water resources and pasture pitting between herders and farmers metamorphosed into communal clashes, conflict, banditry and criminality causing forced displacement into rural areas of Northwest (NW) of Nigeria mainly in Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto states, has led to an estimated 8,000 fatalities, 70,000 Nigerian refugees have crossed into Niger Republic, scattered in about 20 villages in Maradi region and there are 186,820 in the 3 affected states.”

From the historic perspective, three regions – Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara – are closely related to each other and suffer to the same extent from the banditry and terrorism. Until 1996, Zamfara was part of Sokoto region, and the economic ties between the two of them are still quite strong

2.2 Intended impact

There is a lack of information on the perceptions of crisis-affected populations in the Northwest and this assessment will contribute to filling this information gap by providing data and analysis that can be used to inform existing or future programming in the Northwest. Thus, through this assessment, REACH will collect and subsequently disseminate information that humanitarian, developmental and governmental actors can use to improve current interventions while ensuring future interventions are in line with the expectations of the affected populations. Additionally, this assessment will inform the humanitarian response on community perceptions of service delivery to allow for a more community-centred and responsive approach in Northwest Nigeria.

In line with REACH’s mission to provide granular data, timely information and in-depth analysis from contexts of crisis, disaster and displacement, this assessment will narrow the gap between affected populations’ perceptions of assistance and the programmatic intentions of those responding to the crises in the region. In doing so, actors are better positioned to provide quality assistance that is relevant, responsive to needs, provided in a respectful manner, and acknowledges affected populations’ right to information about available assistance. This assessment is part of a broader REACH effort to increase the awareness and use of AAP information to ensure that communities are properly consulted before, during, and after humanitarian activities rather than just after programme implementation.