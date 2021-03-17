Research Terms of Reference: Accountability to Affected Populations and Community Engagement in Northeast Nigeria NGA2101

2. Rationale

2.1 Background

In May 2016, the World Humanitarian Summit (WHS) brought together 9,000 participants representing governments, civil society organisations (CSOs), non-governmental organisations (NGOs), private sectors, and academia with the intention of generating new initiatives to better serve the world’s most vulnerable populations. A key development from the WHS was the Grand Bargain which brings together donors and humanitarian organisations in an effort to provide more assistance to those in need while simultaneously improving the effectiveness and efficiency in which that assistance is provided. As such, the Grand Bargain has acted as an impetus for humanitarian actors to commit to greater accountability to affected populations (AAP).

Since 2016, humanitarian actors with the support of the Nigerian government have provided assistance to millions of individuals in the Northeast state of Borno.5 However, there is limited, publicly available information surrounding beneficiaries’ awareness of humanitarian assistance delivery and feedback mechanisms as well as beneficiaries’ perceptions on fairness and inclusion of aid given, the relevance of aid given, and respect given from humanitarian actors. The need for quality AAP information in Northeast Nigeria is further compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic which has increased the number of people in need of urgent assistance in the Northeast by 2.7 million (from 7.9 million at the beginning of 2020 to 10.6 million since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic).

In prior years, REACH in Nigeria has included AAP indicators in the yearly Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA). Due to the size of the 2020 MSNA questionnaire, the included AAP indicators were limited in scope. Due to the limited scope from the 2020 MSNA assessment, this assessment will expand on the MSNA AAP indicators to gather a more robust understanding of settlement level perceptions in targeted LGAs.7 The aim of this research is to inform the humanitarian response on community perceptions of service delivery to enable a more community-centred and responsive approach. The study will draw on REACH’s existing field presence and key informant network in Northeast Nigeria.