Research Terms of Reference: Accountability to Affected Population (AAP) Assessment (NGA2003), Nigeria, 18th February 2020 (Version 1)

2.RATIONALE

The Grand Bargain was an agreement between Humanitarian Donors and Organisations to get “more means into the hands of people in need”, with the overall aim of increasing agency of affected populations during crises. The agreement has 61 signatories, (24 states, 11 UN Agencies, 5 inter-governmental organizations and Red Cross/Red Crescent Movements and 21 NGOs) and represented a normative and operational shift toward beneficiary agency. The Grand Bargain outlines a number of core components including, but not limited to, ‘Adapt our action based on the feedback received’, ‘Act based on what we’ve heard’, and ‘Receive feedback on how our response is received’. These principles form the basis of the IASC ‘Core Commitments on Accountability to Affected People’. These principles include accountability through Leadership/Governance, Transparency, Feedback and Complaints, Participation, as well as the Design and M&E of programmes.

This shift in approach was formalized at the May 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, as signatories endorsed ‘Accountability to Affected Populations’ as a key framework for ensuring beneficiary agency, continuing the momentum of the “participation revolution” from the Grand Bargain.

With many of the signatories to the participation revolution operating in North East Nigeria, the Humanitarian Country Team released a Community Engagement Strategy in 2018, embedding these key principles and framework into the humanitarian response. The Community Engagement Strategy targeted increased ownership of the humanitarian response from beneficiary communities, increased effectiveness of the response, increasingly reality based perceptions of aid workers and systemic community engagement. These wide strategic objectives were accompanied with recommendations and key components for action by humanitarian actors in the 2018-2020 period. AAP principles are highlighted as key objectives in the 2019-2022 Humanitarian Response Plan for Nigeria under the wider bracket of protection. Objectives included “ensure accountability to affected populations by establishing feedback mechanisms through which they can measure the adequacy of interventions and address any concerns and complaints”.

Following the objectives set out in the HRP and Community Engagement Strategy, this study will build on panel discussions undertaken by REACH at the end of the MSNA 2019 cycle. 9 REACH held six panel discussions, with two panel discussions being held in each of the BAY states. These panel discussions were separated into two groups, with INGO and NNGO staff in the first, and civil society organizations (CSOs) and community leaders in the second. The questions touched on themes of aid received, satisfaction of aid delivery, safety of assistance received, language and information preferences, and trust from communities. Respondents of the panel discussions identified face to face interactions with aid workers as the preferred method of feedback due to distrust in other methods, as well a lack of consultation on beneficiary needs before humanitarian programs were implemented.

Building on the findings of the panel discussions and the MSNA 2019, REACH will undertake a qualitative study with a wider scope. The objective of this study is to collect information on the AAP mechanisms being employed by humanitarian actors and the perceptions of these mechanisms within affected populations. Firstly, the study aims to identify key information needs for affected populations, the preferred modality for receiving information and the perceptions of affected populations on the consultation processes, feedback mechanisms and grievance reporting mechanisms of the humanitarian organizations delivering assistance within their communities.

Secondly, the study will provide information regarding AAP mechanisms in North East Nigeria more broadly. To do so, it will collect information on the types mechanisms being employed by humanitarian organizations for consultation and feedback, which of these mechanisms are being utilized by affected populations and how humanitarian actors are using information gained from these processes to shape their programming.

The information collected in this study will be used to strengthen the evidence base around affected populations’ perceptions of humanitarian assistance and feedback mechanisms, and inform human-centered approaches to humanitarian programming across North-East Nigeria.