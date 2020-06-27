Research Terms of Reference: 2020 Multi-Sector Needs Assessment, NGA2002, Nigeria, 01/06/2020, V1

2. Rationale

2.1. Rationale

North East Nigeria continues to experience significant humanitarian needs after over 10 years of conflict affecting the Lake Chad region. The 2020 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) identified 7.9 million individuals in the three states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (collectively, the “BAY” states) to be in need of humanitarian assistance. Partners have faced increasing access restrictions to these areas since summer 2019, a situation exacerbated further by the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020; this has, in turn, decreased capacities to identify the scale of the needs in a comprehensive way. Providing an updated evidence-based overview of the needs of populations in the BAY states is therefore vital to inform partners’ strategic planning.

A Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) will be implemented in 2020. This follows the 2018 and 2019 MSNAs, facilitated by REACH with the support of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the InterSector Working Group (ISWG). This assessment aims to identify and compare needs per sector and across sectors across population groups affected by the protracted crisis in all accessible areas in the BAY states; as such, it aims to support evidence-based planning and decision-making by humanitarian actors in Nigeria and, more specifically, inform the 2021 HNO and the update of the current multi-year Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).