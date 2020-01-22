22 Jan 2020

Report of the Special Rapporteur on adequate housing as a component of the right to an adequate standard of living, and on the right to nondiscrimination in this context* - Visit to Nigeria (A/HRC/43/43/Add.1)

Report
from UN General Assembly
Published on 03 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (475.73 KB)

Human Rights Council
Forty-third session
24 February–20 March 2020
Agenda item 3
Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development

Summary

The report reviews the situation in Nigeria with regard to the right to housing on the basis of information received by the Special Rapporteur on adequate housing as a component of the right to an adequate standard of living, and on the right to nondiscrimination in this context, during her visit to the country between 13 and 27 September 2019.

The Special Rapporteur notes that, despite considerable economic growth, poverty is acute, inequality is increasing and housing conditions remain grossly inadequate for the millions of Nigerians who are excluded from the formal housing sector. As a result, informal settlements are growing, with inhabitants lacking the most basic services and facing forced evictions. Meanwhile, luxury developments remain vacant. The Special Rapporteur pays particular attention to the discrimination and criminalization of certain groups, including women, lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender persons, persons with disabilities and persons living with HIV/AIDS. The Special Rapporteur calls for the cessation of forced evictions, an ambitious tax reform that will increase public revenue and tackle inequality, and the creation of a rights-based housing strategy that focuses on the most vulnerable groups of society.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.