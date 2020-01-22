Report of the Special Rapporteur on adequate housing as a component of the right to an adequate standard of living, and on the right to nondiscrimination in this context* - Visit to Nigeria (A/HRC/43/43/Add.1)

Human Rights Council

Forty-third session

24 February–20 March 2020

Agenda item 3

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development

Summary

The report reviews the situation in Nigeria with regard to the right to housing on the basis of information received by the Special Rapporteur on adequate housing as a component of the right to an adequate standard of living, and on the right to nondiscrimination in this context, during her visit to the country between 13 and 27 September 2019.

The Special Rapporteur notes that, despite considerable economic growth, poverty is acute, inequality is increasing and housing conditions remain grossly inadequate for the millions of Nigerians who are excluded from the formal housing sector. As a result, informal settlements are growing, with inhabitants lacking the most basic services and facing forced evictions. Meanwhile, luxury developments remain vacant. The Special Rapporteur pays particular attention to the discrimination and criminalization of certain groups, including women, lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender persons, persons with disabilities and persons living with HIV/AIDS. The Special Rapporteur calls for the cessation of forced evictions, an ambitious tax reform that will increase public revenue and tackle inequality, and the creation of a rights-based housing strategy that focuses on the most vulnerable groups of society.