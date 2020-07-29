Report on the Perception Survey on the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Well-being of Children and Child Protection Service Delivery, July 2020

1. Introduction

In the context of the COVID-19 global pandemic, as in other emergencies, existing child protection concerns are likely to worsen, and new ones emerge as a result of the related prevention and control measures. In north-east Nigeria, the threats and risks for children and their families caused by the ongoing conflict are likely to be further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. This global public health pandemic has also affected the capacities of families to provide and care for their children.

A total of 639 positive cases had been reported, of which 29 positive cases were children in north-east Nigeria between March and June 2020.

Rational and Methodology

The Child Protection Sub-Sector (CPSS) conducted a survey from 1-9 June 2020 to understand the perceptions of child protection actors on:

(i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the well-being of children and the capacities of families to care and provide for children; and (ii) the effects of the pandemic and related prevention and restrictions measures including lockdowns on child protection service delivery in north-east Nigeria.

The survey was conducted via Google Forms and was completed by 24 organizations providing child protection services in north-east Nigeria and mainly in Borno state. The responses were received and analyzed by the CPSS coordination team. The survey covered the period of March to May 2020 and is limited to the perceptions of child protection actors. Given the COVID-19 context, it was not feasible to conduct collect information directly from the children and community members.

The survey provides recommendations to be implemented by the state governments in north-east Nigeria, child protection actors and actors in other sectors, amongst others, to improve the well-being of children and access to and quality of child protection services within the context of the pandemic.