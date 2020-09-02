Report on the Assessment of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP)

Nigeria has continued to lag in human capital and infrastructural development despite being the world’s tenth-largest producer of crude oil and Africa’s largest exporter of petroleum. The Niger Delta region which harbours these natural resources, like other regions of the country, is marred by youth unemployment, environmental degradation and other forms of socio-economic and political deprivations. On account of perceived neglect of the region, the area was awash with youth restiveness and criminal violence in much of the late-1990s to late-2000s, posing a huge security threat to lives, livelihoods, environment and critical oil infrastructure.

This Report is a product of ten months of research embarked by Nextier SPD. The study critically assessed all the transition options available to the Nigerian government and their implications for the country’s economy, peace and security.