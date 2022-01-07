The Nigerian government has officially declared bandits as terrorists. What will it mean for troubled communities? In recent years, bandits’ have turned several communities in northwest and northcentral Nigeria into wastelands. Violent attacks occur almost unhinged and are significantly fatal. Survivors are often left maimed, without livelihoods or displaced altogether. Yet, responses from government have been largely inconsistent. From traditional military operations to unclear peace deals to accusations of bandits’ enablers, often without prosecution, to shutting down telecommunications to inhibit bandits’ activities and asking residents to arm themselves and confront bandits because security is everybody’s business. Understandably, government is applying different measures to arrest the recurring menace.

Classifying bandits as terrorists mean removing the ‘kids’ gloves’. Over the few years, bandits have raided the hotspots, and military operations could not stop the recurrent menace nor its spread to northcentral Nigeria. Indeed, many more Nigerians face risks of bandits’ violence, which was the most troubling security challenge in 2021. About 2,334 people died in 935 bandits’ violence in 2021, according to the Nextier SPD Violent Conflict Database. Therefore, the new classification should lead to greater and more efficient securitisation of the hotspots. It should also lead to the deployment of adequate weapons of warfare, military tactics, and personnel to combat banditry. Since bandits have transitioned, so should security responses against their activities.

In Mutuality Between Bandits and Jihadists, Nextier SPD argues that declaring bandits as terrorists will enable global anti-terror organisations to monitor their activities. It will also help reduce the flow of funds and curtail their movements across international borders. It is also a big win for securitisation efforts. According to a November 2021 report, the Nigerian military cannot deploy its Super Tucano planes from the United States (U.S.) to crush the bandits and gunmen because of the agreement between the Nigerian and U.S. governments. The pact between the two countries only allows the Super Tucano planes to be deployed against terrorists and not on bandits. The court’s November 2021 classification of bandits as terrorists should lead to increased counterterrorism missions against bandits in the affected zones. Moreover, the Nigerian government has now secured approval from the United States to fight bandits with the Super Tucano jets.

Beyond the name change, residents of the hotspots must experience the difference. Ideally, peace should return to communities hitherto terrorised by menacing bandits. The Nigerian state must put in the work to show that managing the northwest and northcentral security situation is much more than a change in categorisation. The name change should also impact the general security strategies in the affected regions. It should be portrayed in rapid responses and sustainable tactics to secure and rebuild the communities. Rebuilding communities in the zones must take a new approach based on good governance in which there is effective and accountable use of public resources to provide public goods for citizens and disincentivise proclivity to crime to meet basic needs. By the federal government’s declaration, the northwest and northcentral regions should be on the path to peace and safety.