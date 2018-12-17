17 Dec 2018

Regional Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM): Lake Chad Basin Crisis - Monthly Dashboard #6, 14 December 2018

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 14 Dec 2018 View Original
Context: The crisis currently affecting the Lake Chad Basin states results from a complex combination of factors, including conflict with NonState Armed Groups, extreme poverty, underdevelopment and a changing climate, which together have triggered significant displacement of populations. As of 30 November 2018, Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria were hosting an estimated 4,539,578 affected individuals made up of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Refugees (both in- and out-of-camp), Returnees (Former IDPs and Returnees from abroad) and Third Country Nationals (TCNs). 81 per cent of the affected population (representing 3,669,298 individuals) were located in Nigeria, while 10 per cent resided in Cameroon (444,761 individuals), 5 per cent in Niger (248,887 individuals) and 4 per cent in Chad (176,632 individuals).

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

