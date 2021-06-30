Regional Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Lake Chad Basin Crisis – Monthly Dashboard #33, 25 June 2021

The crisis currently affecting the Lake Chad Basin states results from a complex combination of factors, including conflict with Non-State Armed Groups, extreme poverty, underdevelopment and a changing climate, which together have triggered significant displacement of populations. As of 21 May 2021, Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria were hosting an estimated 5,245,953 affected individuals made up of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Refugees (both in- and out-of-camp), Returnees (Former IDPs and Returnees from abroad) and Third Country Nationals (TCNs). 75 per cent of the affected population (representing 3,947,631 individuals) were located in Nigeria, while 11 per cent resided in Cameroon (558,086 individuals), 9 per cent in Chad (474,091 individuals) and 5 per cent in Niger (266,145 individuals).