20 Jun 2018

Regional Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM): Lake Chad Basin Crisis - Monthly Dashboard #3, 20 June 2018

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 20 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (724.72 KB)

Context: The crisis currently affecting the Lake Chad Basin countries is a result of a conflict with Non-State Armed Groups and has triggered significant displacement of populations. As of 20 June 2018, Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria are hosting an estimated 4,187,247 affected individuals made up of internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees (both in- and out-of-camp), returnees (former IDPs and returnees from abroad) and third country nationals (TCNs). 79% of the affected population (representing 3,322,297 individuals) are currently located in Nigeria, while 10% are located in Cameroon (417,607 individuals), 6% in Niger (252,305 individuals) and 5% in Chad (195,038 individuals).

