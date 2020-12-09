Regional Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Lake Chad Basin Crisis – Monthly Dashboard #26, 30 November 2020

Context: The crisis currently affecting the Lake Chad Basin states results from a complex combination of factors, including conflict with Non-State Armed Groups, extreme poverty, underdevelopment and a changing climate, which together have triggered significant displacement of populations. As of 30 November 2020, Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria were hosting an estimated 5,066,212 affected individuals made up of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Refugees (both in- and out-of-camp), Returnees (Former IDPs and Returnees from abroad) and Third Country Nationals (TCNs). 76 per cent of the affected population (representing 3,833,232 individuals) were located in Nigeria, while 11 per cent resided in Cameroon (560,085 individuals), 8 per cent in Chad (409,326 individuals) and 5 per cent in Niger (263,569 individuals).