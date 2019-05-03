03 May 2019

Regional Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Lake Chad Basin Crisis – Monthly Dashboard #10, 3 May 2019

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 03 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (799.93 KB)

Context: The crisis currently affecting the Lake Chad Basin states results from a complex combination of factors, including conflict with NonState Armed Groups, extreme poverty, underdevelopment and a changing climate, which together have triggered significant displacement of populations. As of 25 March 2019, Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria were hosting an estimated 4,454,343 affected individuals made up of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Refugees (both in- and out-of-camp), Returnees (Former IDPs and Returnees from abroad) and Third Country Nationals (TCNs). 79 per cent of the affected population (representing 3,506,407 individuals) were located in Nigeria, while 11 per cent resided in Cameroon (509,253 individuals), 6 per cent in Niger (248,887 individuals) and 4 per cent in Chad (189,796 individuals).

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.