Refugees and Host Communities

Nigeria’s refugee crisis will continue as violent conflict, and the impact of climate change remains undefeated in the country. Many of Nigeria’s displaced population seek refuge in overburdened camps where humanitarian crises are profound, and basic human needs is a luxury. Hundreds of others cling to makeshift spontaneous camps with insignificant external support. As of July 2020, Nigeria has about 3.4 million displaced population.

Caught in the middle of Nigeria’s displacement crisis are host communities that have to share limited resources with thousands of homeless and needy refugees. As resources are barely enough to go round, a fierce competition is inevitable. Much worse, conflict around ownership, usage and identity is imminent between host communities and refuge seekers. Humanitarian conditions in these areas are profound. About 10.6 million Nigerians require humanitarian support. For instance, communities around the Lake Chad Basin area are grappling with dire humanitarian emergencies caused by the northeast conflict. The out-migration of crisis-affected communities burdens even non-volatile locations.

As violent conflicts continue in Nigeria and the West African Sahel, new displacements are likely occurrences. Potential host communities will bear the brunt of managing scarce resources with more refugees. Many intervention efforts tend to focus on formal refugee management mechanisms such as internally displaced persons’ camps with little regard to host communities where many spontaneous camps exist, and IDPs seek material items. Conflict is imminent in such locations, especially as intervention projects do little to support existing infrastructures.

Currently, the Nigerian government is commendably returning and resettling refugees. But it must also factor in host communities’ vulnerabilities in places where IDPs seek refuge and their designated resettlement points. With apparent diversity of cultures, religion and scarce resources, conflict situations are imminent in such locations and must be proactively managed.

Intervening agencies must engage host communities in managing the influx of refugees. Sensitisation programmes are necessary for host communities. Community outreaches will prepare host communities on co-existing with refugees. Workshops and regular community engagement activities are necessary to build and maintain peace between host communities and refugees. Recognised and consistent engagement channels are essential to accommodate issues as they arise and prevent local disputes escalation.

Intervention efforts must incorporate support for existing infrastructures in host communities. Governance and Social Development Resource Centre (GSDRC) encourages the integration of humanitarian and development programmes for both refugees and host communities to prevent conflict. Adequate infrastructural support for host communities will cushion the burden of overpopulation. To avoid new vistas of violence, the government must factor in host communities’ vulnerabilities in intervention policies and programmes. The survival of refugees is as important as that of host communities.