Referral Guide for Gender Based Violence - Nigeria

Survivors of Gender Based Violence, Sexual Exploitation and Abuse including children have a right to safety and dignity.

People who experience gender-based violence (such as rape, sexual assault, domestic violence, exploitation, stalking, verbal abuse, e.t.c) should be referred for appropriate assistance, for their safety, health, and psychological wellbeing.

Children (under age 18) who are survivors of violence or at risk of harm should be referred to or service provided to them should be in consultation with actors who are trained to handle the special needs of child survivors of sexual abuse, and who are familiar with local procedures relating to the protection of children.

Sexual exploitation and abuse of beneficiaries by humanitarian workers constitutes acts of gross misconduct and is therefore grounds for termination of employment. A Zero Tolerance approach ensures obligation to report any concerns or suspicions.