Recharging the Lake Chad: An Option for Rebuilding the Economy of North-East Nigeria - Weekly Policy, Vol.2 Issue 17 (May 27-June 2, 2019)
What is the role of Lake Chad in revamping the economy of the North-East region? Many analysts have argued that recharging Lake Chad will be critical to revamping food supply in the region (Umolu, 1990; Ifabiyi, 2013).
This edition of NEXTIER SPD WEEKLY assesses the feasibility of recharging Lake Chad and its implications for food security in the North-East region of Nigeria.
Policy Recommendations
Multi-Nation Joint Action: Member countries of the Lake Chad Basin need to borrow IFAS's strategies and policies.
Community Participation: Local communities in the Lake Chad Basin should be involved in the decision-making process.
Multi-Stakeholder Collaboration:
International donors should offer funding assistance.
Fix Leakages: Irrigation schemes in the Lake Chad Basin should be modernised.