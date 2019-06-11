Recharging the Lake Chad: An Option for Rebuilding the Economy of North-East Nigeria - Weekly Policy, Vol.2 Issue 17 (May 27-June 2, 2019)

What is the role of Lake Chad in revamping the economy of the North-East region? Many analysts have argued that recharging Lake Chad will be critical to revamping food supply in the region (Umolu, 1990; Ifabiyi, 2013).

This edition of NEXTIER SPD WEEKLY assesses the feasibility of recharging Lake Chad and its implications for food security in the North-East region of Nigeria.

Policy Recommendations