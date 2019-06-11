11 Jun 2019

Recharging the Lake Chad: An Option for Rebuilding the Economy of North-East Nigeria - Weekly Policy, Vol.2 Issue 17 (May 27-June 2, 2019)

Report
from Nextier SPD (Security, Peace, and Development)
Published on 02 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (836.75 KB)

What is the role of Lake Chad in revamping the economy of the North-East region? Many analysts have argued that recharging Lake Chad will be critical to revamping food supply in the region (Umolu, 1990; Ifabiyi, 2013).

This edition of NEXTIER SPD WEEKLY assesses the feasibility of recharging Lake Chad and its implications for food security in the North-East region of Nigeria.

Policy Recommendations

  1. Multi-Nation Joint Action: Member countries of the Lake Chad Basin need to borrow IFAS's strategies and policies.

  2. Community Participation: Local communities in the Lake Chad Basin should be involved in the decision-making process.

  3. Multi-Stakeholder Collaboration:
    International donors should offer funding assistance.

  4. Fix Leakages: Irrigation schemes in the Lake Chad Basin should be modernised.

