Rebuilding the future, reshaping destiny

Livelihood stories of displaced people in north-east Nigeria

Twelve years of brutal conflict in north-east Nigeria have forced millions of women, children and men to flee their homes and livelihoods to stay alive.

Fleeing in the dark of night often means there is little time to grab anything but the essentials. Most people arrive in camps with almost nothing but the clothes they are wearing.

But surprisingly, the conflict has not stopped those displaced people from being hopeful of a brighter future and rebuilding their lives.

