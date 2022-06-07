Rapid Overview of Areas of Return (ROAR): Girei LGA, Adamawa State, Nigeria, June 2022

OVERVIEW

Girei local government area (LGA) in Adamawa State, Northeast Nigeria, is located in the central part of the State, hosting an estimated population of 129,995. The main occupation of the people in the area is crop farming and animal rearing, with the area providing much of the animal products available in the LGA and the state.

The conflict in Girei is linked to tensions between herders and crop farmers, which became more intense, widespread, and destructive in 2016. The conflict led to the destruction of crops, burning of rangelands, and blockage of stock routes, exacerbated insecurity, and led to a loss of quality services, social support, livelihoods sources, properties, and livestock.

In 2021, voluntary return movements were observed to increase throughout the region, with returnees setting up spontaneous settlements and sites across Adamawa and Borno states; as of July 2021, the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR) has tracked an estimated 10,140 people among the refugee returnees across informal settlements in Adamawa. Between October and December 2021, the International Office for Migration (IOM) registered a total of 60,581 movements in Adamawa and Borno States, comprising 52,308 arrivals and 8,273 departures. As of March 2022, while the security situation in the region remains volatile, returnees continued to arrive to LGAs in Adamawa and Borno.

However, there are critical information gaps in the areas of return in terms of the availability of security, livelihoods, and basic services in these areas. To address some of these information gaps related to IDPs and returnees, REACH launched a Rapid Overview of Areas of Return (ROAR) assessment at the start of March 2022, to better understand needs, current displacement patterns, and returns in these areas. The ROAR assessment looks at the motivations behind the return, along with the current context related to protection issues, livelihoods, and the provision of basic services in areas of Girei that are experiencing returns.

KEY FINDINGS

Displacement and Return

Key informants (KIs) said the main reasons why IDPs chose not to return to their area of origin (AoO) in Girei LGA were a lack of security, livelihood opportunities, and the fact that their property had been destroyed or stolen. Access to farmland and space for the rearing of livestock in the areas of displacement (AoD) also provided IDPs with reasons to stay.

Returnee KIs commonly reported the desire to find a source of income was a crucial reason for returnees to decide to return to Girei. The restoration of security in the AoO, as well as reuniting with family and friends, also reportedly influenced returnees’ decisions.

Protection

Returnee KIs commonly reported feeling safe in their AoO because they believed that the security situation had improved. Finding suggest that returnees hold a common perception that peace had been restored between farmers and herders, with one subject-matter expert (SME) KI noting that this had been achieved through the support of state government officials and non-governmental organisations (NGOs). However, while some returnee KIs reported perceiving there to be peace between the groups, some interviewed IDPs believed that tensions remained and that the conflict continued.

Livelihoods

SMEs and returnee KIs reported that households’ earnings were not sufficient to meet basic needs in Girei LGA and that households therefore resorted to various coping mechanisms, such as relying on family and friends, reducing food consumption, and begging. According to several returnee KIs and one SME, farming and fishing were the most prevalent sources of livelihoods in the area of displacement and AoO.

Access to Basic Services