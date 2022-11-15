Rapid Needs Assessment (RNA) Kogi State (15 November 2022)

The rainy season in Nigeria typically occurs annually with the greatest concentration of precipitation between the months of June and September. Many states in Nigeria have been affected by unprecedented heavy rainfalls and floods have devastated various communities. Infrastructure, crops, and shelters have been damaged which led to decimated livelihoods and the displacement of numerous households. Over the past months, climate variability and the release of excess water from the Lagdo dam in northern Cameroon, have worsened the flood situation and has resulted in a renewed situation of widespread displacement across Nigeria.

Between 28 October and 1 November 2022, DTM, in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Kogi State Emergency Management Agency (KGSEMA) and the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NCRS) identified 20 locations in Kogi State that were affected by the floods and/or received IDPs that are currently displaced as a result of the floods.2 Through a network of 34 key informants and field focal points, and in close coordination with other humanitarian partners and local authorities on the ground, DTM conducted assessments in these locations to inform the humanitarian community of the main needs, vulnerabilities and mobility intentions of the affected population.