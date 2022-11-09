Rapid Needs Assessment (RNA) Anambra State (8 November 2022)

The rainy season in Nigeria typically occurs annually with the greatest concentration of precipitation between the months of June and September. Many states in Nigeria have been affected by unprecedented heavy rainfalls and floods have devastated various communities. Infrastructure, crops, and shelters have been damaged which led to decimated livelihoods and the displacement of numerous households. Over the past months, climate variability and the release of excess water from the Lagdo dam in northern Cameroon, have worsened the flood situation and has resulted in a renewed situation of widespread displacement across Nigeria.

Between 28 October and 1 November 2022, DTM, in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (ASEMA) and the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NCRS) identified 36 locations in Anambra State that were affected by the floods and/or received IDPs that are currently displaced as a result of the floods.˝ Through a network of 95 key informants and field focal points and in close coordination with other humanitarian partners and local authorities on ground, DTM conducted assessments in these locations to inform the humanitarian community on the main needs, vulnerabilities and mobility intentions of the affected population.

In the seven (7) Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Anambra state assessed, DTM identified 35,074 individuals in 6,980 households that were affected by the floods. These individuals included both IDPs that were living in camp-like settings and residents who were impacted by the floods but remained in their communities.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

35,074 Flood-Affected Population

25,996 IDP Population

201 Persons Living with Disabilities

4,062 Houses Affected

1,066 Houses Destroyed

453 Houses Not Affected