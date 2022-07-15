Rapid Gender Analysis Northeast Nigeria – Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States (June 2022)

Introduction

Background

The conflict stemming from the insurgency of organized armed groups (OAGs) in Northeast Nigeria continues as intensely as ever. The attacks and insecurity have displaced millions of people, devastated agricultural production and other livelihoods, cut off and limited essential services, and caused a crisis around safety and protection.

The impacts of COVID-19, combined with a complex humanitarian context, presents an unprecedented global crisis with unique challenges for humanitarian and development actors in Northeast Nigeria. Even before the crisis, approximately 4 in 10 Nigerians were living below the national poverty line and millions more were living on the cusp of the poverty line, making them vulnerable to falling back into poverty when shocks occur. Moreover, almost 13 million people are projected to face food insecurity during the lean season, which is a 48 percent increase from 2020.

In the Northeast states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY states), about 8.4 million people will need humanitarian aid in 2022. Of these, 2.2 million are internally displaced,1.5 million are returnees, and 3.9 million are members of host communities. The population needing humanitarian aid in the BAY states also includes the majority (an estimated 733,000) of the 1 million people in areas currently inaccessible to humanitarian actors.

This complex situation has disproportionately affected women and adolescent girls, as well as at-risk and vulnerable groups that include but not limited to children, elderlies, pregnant and lactating women, people living with chronic diseases and/or disabilities, etc. The results of an RGA conducted by CARE, UN WOMEN and OXFAM in 2020 revealed the striking impact of COVID-19 on Nigeria’s economy and highlighted the critical need for up-to-date information on access to services particularly for displaced women and girls. Given the rise in insecurity, alarming rates of food insecurity, and compounding impacts of COVID-19, CARE and Plan International undertook this RGA to not only update the needs of women and girls based on the evolving realities of the compounding crisis (food insecurity and COVID-19), but also to conduct a deeper analysis on the impact of this complex crisis from the perspective of adolescent boys and girls.

Rapid Gender Analysis Objectives

The RGA explores and assesses the differentiated impacts of COVID-19 and the food insecurity crisis on women, men, adolescent girls, and adolescent boys both in humanitarian and development settings to provide recommendations for program adaptations and/or provide the foundation for new interventions.

Specifically, this RGA will:

• Identify how the crisis has influenced the gendered division of labor, meaningful participation in decision making, and control and access to resources, with a specific focus on the inclusion of adolescents.

• Identify the barriers, risks, and opportunities for accessing public spaces and services, with a focus on food security, health, markets, legal, financial, and extension services.

• Identify sources of increased safety and protection risks, with a focus on gender-based violence.

• Determine the level of access to information about the pandemic, health and markets services across diverse population groups, including adolescent girls and boys and other vulnerable populations.