Rapid Gender Analysis Nigeria North East Region

KEY FINDINGS

  • COVID-19 is amplifying deeply entrenched gender inequalities that are putting women at higher risk of the pandemic’s social and economic impact.

  • Water, sanitation and hygiene services, as well as health services, are lacking or quite limited in IDP camps, making COVID-19 prevention measures severely inadequate.

  • The economic impact of COVID-19 is increasing stress and tension in households and leading to an increase in the frequency and severity of intimate partner and domestic violence, which disproportionately affects women and girls.

  • Loss of income among households is posing an alarming financial challenge and potentially af- fecting the current and future livelihoods of vulnerable households, especially female-headed households, as well as persons with disability.

  • There are limited prevention mechanisms and response services to address gender-based vio- lence (GBV) and sexual and reproductive health for women and girls, including psychosocial support.

  • COVID-19 and associate measures to curb its spread, coupled with the security situation, are limiting humanitarian assistance, leading to a gap in meeting urgent humanitarian needs.

  • COVID-19 has disrupted income-generation activities and livelihoods, which results in push- ing the affected population, especially women, back into extreme poverty.

  • The pandemic threatens to roll back even the limited gains made around women’s participa- tion in leadership and decision-making structures across the BAY states, and any lost progress will take years to regain.

  • The prolonged closure of schools along with financial difficulties put girls at risk of child marriage.

  • Women and youth (both boys and girls) are generally missing from the decision-making structures, both at the community level and in high-level institutionalized decision-making processes.

