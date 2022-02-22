Rapid Gender Analysis Nigeria North East Region

KEY FINDINGS

COVID-19 is amplifying deeply entrenched gender inequalities that are putting women at higher risk of the pandemic’s social and economic impact.

Water, sanitation and hygiene services, as well as health services, are lacking or quite limited in IDP camps, making COVID-19 prevention measures severely inadequate.

The economic impact of COVID-19 is increasing stress and tension in households and leading to an increase in the frequency and severity of intimate partner and domestic violence, which disproportionately affects women and girls.

Loss of income among households is posing an alarming financial challenge and potentially af- fecting the current and future livelihoods of vulnerable households, especially female-headed households, as well as persons with disability.

There are limited prevention mechanisms and response services to address gender-based vio- lence (GBV) and sexual and reproductive health for women and girls, including psychosocial support.

COVID-19 and associate measures to curb its spread, coupled with the security situation, are limiting humanitarian assistance, leading to a gap in meeting urgent humanitarian needs.

COVID-19 has disrupted income-generation activities and livelihoods, which results in push- ing the affected population, especially women, back into extreme poverty.

The pandemic threatens to roll back even the limited gains made around women’s participa- tion in leadership and decision-making structures across the BAY states, and any lost progress will take years to regain.

The prolonged closure of schools along with financial difficulties put girls at risk of child marriage.