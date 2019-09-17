Rapid Food Security and Nutrition Assessment among Internally Displaced Households in Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara States of Nigeria

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Background

Nigeria is confronted by multiple security challenges, notably the resilient insurgency induced by Non State Armed Groups (NSAGs) in the northeast and more recently, the rising conflict between herders and farmers in northwest states like Zamfara, Sokoto and Katsina, which is already spiraling into different types of violence, ranging from extortion, kidnapping, indiscriminate killings, sexual violence, burning of villages and looting. According to IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), there are over 160,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the northwest states of Zamfara, Sokoto and Katsina.

Objectives A rapid assessment was jointly conducted by World Food Programme (WFP), the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and Federal and State Ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development through the Project Coordinating Unit (PCU-FMARD), in order to assess the impact of the conflict in Zamfara, Sokoto and Katsina states on household food security, nutrition and market functionality in the worst affected areas.

Key Findings

Food Security and Nutrition Outcomes

More than two in every IDP households did not have sufficient food intake during the week of the assessment with prevalence rates of 82.6 percent, 78.6 percent and 73.1 percent in Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara states respectively, which shows concerning food consumption gaps in the three states;

Prior to displacement, majority of IDP households were into subsistence farming and as such, they predominantly relied on own-produced cereals for consumption. However, because of the displacement IDP households predominantly rely on markets to meet their food needs due to lack of access to their farmlands;

Prevalence of global acute malnutrition among children 6 – 59 months by MUAC and/or oedema amongst the assessed displaced population in the three states was very high - 19 percent in Katsina, 18.4 percent in Sokoto, and 31.1 percent in Zamfara - and requires further investigation and urgent attention to avert increased risks of morbidity and mortality;

Drivers of Malnutrition and Food Security