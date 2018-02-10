Pulka Displacement Overview: Pulka Town, Pulka Bokko Ward, Gwoza LGA, Borno State, Nigeria, 9 February 2018

Key Findings

• Two main patterns of displacement into Pulka IDP camps were observed. The first is the arrival in Pulka of newly-displaced IDPs from nearby wards in Gwoza and Bama LGAs. These households have been travelling in small groups through the bush or were transported by the military from Ngoshe to Pulka. The second pattern consists of IDPs originating from Gwoza who are now arriving in Pulka after being intermittently displaced for three years. Some have moved between different villages in Gwoza, while others have travelled between camps in Cameroon, Banki, and Bama before coming to their current location.

• Some FGD participants reported travelling directly from their village to Pulka by foot through the bush, while others passed through villages en route to Pulka. Authorities have reportedly provided food and water assistance, as well as transportation to Pulka, to some IDPs.

• There is an immediate need for increased access to water for IDPs in Pulka. FGD participants reported queues lasting 24 hours or more and going more than a day without accessing water. Self-support is also a major challenge, as access to income generating activities is reportedly non-existent.

• According to recently displaced IDPs, at least 30 villages near their areas of origin had remaining households, with the number of households estimated to be 5,595. These villages were in Chikide, Dure, Gava Agapalawa, Kirawa, Ngoshe, Pulka Bokko and Wala Warabe wards of Gwoza LGA, and Soye and Darajamal wards of Bama LGA. Many remaining households reportedly intend to leave at the first opportunity, with Pulka as a likely destination due to its improved security, reunification with people from their villages, access to services and it is the closest safe place. However, some of these households reportedly want to stay until they have completed their dry season harvest, potentially at least through February. Once the harvest season is done, additional people may try to escape to Pulka, or other safe locations.

• Newly displaced people reported that remaining people in their villages of origin face food security and livelihood concerns due to AOGs stealing their produce, and challenges accessing their farmland due to insecurity. Most shelters were reportedly destroyed, with remaining households said to be sleeping either in the bush or in nearby caves. FGD participants reported access to water in some villages, but through unprotected water sources such as open wells. Priority needs in IDPs’ villages of origin were reported as personal security, food and water.

• According to recent IDP arrivals, remaining people in their villages of origin faced severe protection issues and were unable to leave due to AOG presence in their villages. IDPs reported numerous protection concerns in their villages of origin, including forced labour, forced recruitment into armed groups, forced marriage, kidnapping, theft and looting of food and livestock, threats of physical violence, killings, and movement restrictions. Landmines were reportedly planted around some villages to prevent people from leaving, though this could not be directly confirmed. Men faced death if caught trying to escape, while women were beaten, and households were often forced to leave their elderly behind while fleeing as they would be unable to keep up with the group.