Pulka: Against Countless Challenges, Unyielding Determination

Despite the many difficulties faced by humanitarians in Pulka, Borno State, Nigeria, efforts continue relentlessly to mitigate the suffering of thousands of displaced families.

By UNOCHA NIGERIA

She proudly pushed the door to her 3-by-3-metre cubicle and said with a wide smile: "This is what we have!" Unity Yakubu, 28 and mother of five, considers herself one of the luckier ones. When she arrived in Pulka a month ago, after 3 years of displacement, the brand new reception centre had just been built with facilities to support up to 200 families – 10 communal shelters with 20 cubicles each, a medical screening area, a storage structure, latrines and showers. "We immediately received food for one week, cooking utensils, blankets, mats, soap and other things." Her son was diagnosed as malnourished so he was immediately referred for treatment. "Now we are waiting our turn to get a proper shelter. We are told it will happen soon," she explained, pointing towards the south, where new shelters are being constructed in one of the town's camps for displaced people.

