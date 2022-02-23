The Provision of COVID-19 vaccines to the Federal Republic of Nigeria through the COVAX facility

The Government of Japan has decided to provide approximately 860 thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Japan, through the COVAX facility, as a part of assistance by Japan in order to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria. These vaccines will be airlifted from Japan to Nigeria on February 22.

These vaccines are expected to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria. Japan will continue to provide various assistance in cooperation with relevant countries and international organizations toward the earliest convergence of COVID-19.

(Reference)COVID-19 situation in Nigeria

As of February 19, approximately 250 thousand confirmed cases and approximately 3,000 deaths have been reported. Approximately 17 million of the first dose and 7.5 million of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines have been administrated, and only about 15.3 percent of the population have completed to take the first dose of vaccinations and so have 6.7 percent of the population done the second dose.