Providing a New Chance at Life to Crisis-Affected Women in North-East Nigeria

“I feel glad and fulfilled knowing that I was at the right place at the right time to help save a life. This for me is the true definition of being a humanitarian,” Hyelsinta Ahmadu, a GBV Nurse at a Women and Girl’s Friendly Space in north-east Nigeria, run by Jireh Doo Foundation and established with funding from the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund.

Hyelsinta’s intervention last year saved the life of Zarah, a young woman in the community, who was on the brink of life and death due to complications giving birth. Their story is one of hope, transformation and change.

Young Zarah remembers how three years earlier she had been married off at too-young of an age to a middle-aged man. When she became pregnant, she thought the joy of a child would help ease the pain of being forced into early marriage but her situation took a turn for the worse when she went into labor prematurely.

Upon the news, her husband abandoned her, leaving her to bring the baby into the world on her own. She had no choice but to give birth in the house of her father with the support of no one other than an inexperienced midwife without access to healthcare.

The birth was full of complications and only a few hours after delivery, Zarah lost her child and her only sign of hope. Heartbroken and in urgent need of care, she lay on the floor bleeding profusely from post-partum hemorrhaging. At just 20-years, the simple life she had been living in Bulturi-Ngomari Kerikeri community in Konduga Local Government Area flashed before her eyes as she cried in destitution.

“I was left to die in my room after my husband disappeared into thin air when I told him that I was going into labour. I felt helpless and completely alone in the world,” Zarah said.

Meanwhile, word was spreading across the community about Zarah’s condition. Just a few kilometers away, Hyelsinta, a nurse specialized in gender-based violence stationed at the Women and Girl’s Friendly Space, run by Jireh Doo Foundation and established with funding from the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund, received the news. Outreach workers had come to raise the alarm. Upon hearing of Zarah’s condition, Hyelsinta sprang into action. Together, the outreach workers and Hyelsinta dashed to Zarah’s house where they found her in a pool of her own blood, holding on desperately for life. They immediately rushed Zarah to the General Hospital in Maiduguri with Hyelsinta at Zarah’s side at all times to ensure she was immediately admitted and treated.

In time, Zarah began to recover and regain her strength surrounded by the company of Hyelsinta and other community members, who even donated blood to speed up her recovery. As her body mended, the spark of hope she had lost began to grow back. The empty solitude she had felt in those lonely hours laying on the floor were replaced with a feeling of community and gratitude. Zarah also found a haven at the Jireh Doo Foundation’s Women and Girls Friendly Space in her community. She now regularly participates in activities there and is receiving livelihood skills training to help her build a future.

“The nurse and others kept visiting me at the hospital to ensure I was receiving treatment, donated blood for me and made sure I was getting better,” Zarah said. “I really don’t know how to thank Jireh Doo Foundation enough. No words can express how thankful I am towards the staff working in my community for their continuous efforts to make sure I recovered and now have a chance to rebuild my life.,”

Zarah’s story is unfortunately not uncommon in the crisis-affected states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe in north-east Nigeria. She is among millions of women who are in urgent need of healthcare, food, water and shelter. Local organizations like the Jireh Doo Foundation, supported by funding from the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund, make the difference between life and death for women like Zarah with life-saving interventions that have a lasting impact for communities.