Protection Sector North-East Nigeria: Strategic Advisory Group Terms of Reference (Updated March 2022, Endorsed March 2022)

Background

The Protection Sector in north-east Nigeria was established to ensure coherent and coordinated support to the Government’s efforts to deliver timely and consistent protection response to the affected and most vulnerable communities. Its objectives are:

(1) Mitigate and respond to the harm caused to people who have suffered violence, coercion, exploitation, serious neglect or discrimination, and restore their capacity to live safe and dignified lives.

(2) Strengthen targeted protection services to address the needs and vulnerability of persons at heightened risks of violence, exploitation, serious neglect or discrimination; enhance their capacities and reduce the risk of resorting to negative coping mechanisms.

(3) Strengthen the protection environment through the identification, monitoring and strengthening of risk reduction strategies of the affected population, legal and political systems, and the capacity of local actors to respond to protection concerns.

The Protection Sector in north-east Nigeria is led by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development (hereinafter “MWASD”) and co-led by UNHCR and Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC). The Sector has four Sub-Sectors, each led by relevant government ministries and co-led by UN/INGO agencies. This coordination structure is replicated in Adamawa and Yobe States, with Working Groups.

In January 2019, the Borno State Anti-Trafficking in Persons Task Force was set up and it is co-chaired by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the MWASD with the International Organization for Migration, Heartland Alliance International and UNHCR supporting the coordination of the task force. In July 2019, the General Protection Technical Working Group was established.

Objective

The Strategic Advisory Group (SAG) will provide strategic technical direction and guidance to the work of the Protection Sector and facilitate timely and effective decision-making.