Protection Monitoring Report, UNHCR Maiduguri Sub-Office, May - June 2022

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

Despite the military gains in the ongoing conflict in the Lake Chad Region, the security situation remained fluid in the period under review with hostilities recorded in all the countries in the region. In Cameroon, deteriorating security situation characterised by predatory incursions by Boko Haram elements were recorded in the villages of Tourou canton and Duvan located in the Mayo Tsanaga department where over 40,000 people were displaced. The attacks led the populations of some villages to hold peaceful demonstrations requesting enhanced military interventions to secure peace.The government of Cameroon in response deployed additional military to the affected region. Additionally, suspected Boko Haram militants briefly took control of Hitawa and Hidoua in the Far Nord Region of Cameroon. In a separate attack, a large number of fighters attacked Goldavi village in the Mozogo commune. The attackers arrived in large numbers and security forces were forced to retreat. These attacks are possible indicators of a resurgent Boko Haram. Additionally, six Nigerian fishermen were killed by Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) in the Lake Chad area, on the borders of Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon, and Chad. In Chad, Deadly violence broke out in Berem in southern Chad between herders and farmers, necessitating an intervention by the army. The conflict was triggered when a herder drove his herd into a farmer's millet field in Berem in the Mayo-Kebbi province in southern Chad, according to the local authorities. In Niger, dual attacks by armed individuals belonging to the Boko Haram group on SDF positions in Baroua, northeast of Diffa was reported. Similarly, several clashes involving non-state armed groups – including Boko Haram, Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah (JAS) were reported in the Lake Chad islands and in the border strip with Nigeria, in Diffa Region.

In Nigeria, Boko Haram/ISWAP remains a significant threat to the entire population, including civilians. These non-state armed groups (NSAGs) continued their terror campaigns, taking their attacks to new locations. Due to the sustained military actions in the region, NSAG continued attacking soft targets, targeting civilians during their daily activities, and mounting illegal vehicle check points among certain key supply routes in Borno and Yobe states. In Adamawa state, organized criminal groups continued to attack communities and abduct civilians for ransom. Communal clashes were also reported in Lamurde LGA, causing displacements and the disruption of farming activities. A total of 146 safety and security incidents affecting 317 civilians were recorded in the Bay states in the period under review. These were comprised of armed attacks (54), IED and explosive remnants of war (14), abductions (17), Illegal vehicle checkpoints (14), Crime (16), Civil unrest (2), NSAG Presence (12) and Hazard (17).