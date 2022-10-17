Protection Monitoring Report, UNHCR Maiduguri Sub-Office, July - August 2022

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

The security situation remained highly volatile in the period under review. Hostilities between the government forces and the Boko Haram/ISWAP in many locations of the Northeast were recorded mostly in Borno and Yobe states. Attempted infiltration into IDP camps and host communities resulting in death, looting, destruction of property was recorded in Gwoza, Pulka, Damboa, Monguno, Bama, and Dikwa in Borno State, and Gujba and Geidam in Yobe state. Host community members, IDPs, refugee and IDP returnees were exposed to risk of attacks and abductions in their farms or when accessing cooking fuel (firewood) in the nearby bushes in the affected areas. Furthermore, NSAG continued attacking soft targets and the mounting of Illegal vehicle check points on Maiduguri-Nganzai-Damasak, Maiduguri-Monguno and Gwoza-Bama-Banki main supply routes in Borno state, thereby making it difficult for humanitarian cargo movements. Members of the NSAG continue to surrender to the government forces, a situation that indicates a gradual shift to cessation of violence.

In Adamawa state, organized criminal groups continue to attack communities and abduct civilians for ransom. In the months under review, 2194 safety and security incidents affecting the civilians were recorded in the BAY states. They comprised of armed attacks (81), IED (8), abductions (27), Illegal Vehicle Checkpoints (35), crime (31), NSAG presence (23) and hazards (14). Some 197 civilians including members of the displaced population were affected by the incidents. Also, windstorm and floods killed many people in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states impacting negatively on the lives of the affected population. Increased inflation and the rise in the cost of daily commodities in the market were also reported during the months under review.

The cost of food items and fuel were amongst the most impacted commodities.

The month of July witnessed the commemoration of World Day against Trafficking in Persons. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency together with other members of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Task Force (ATiPTF) carried out advocacies in Borno and Yobe states to the relevant stakeholders and the States Ministries of Justice (MoJ) for continued support and assistance to survivors of human trafficking and to strengthen referral pathways. While in August, the Governor of the Far North Region of Cameroon whom is also the Chairman of the Lake Chad Basis Governors’ forum was on a working visit to visit his counterparts in Yobe and Borno states where key outcomes of the visit was to reopen schools and markets as a result of improved security conditions in the region.