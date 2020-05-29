Protection Guidelines forIsolation / Quarantine Centres in Northeast Nigeria

The Protection Sector acknowledges that, in line with World Health Organization and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control guidelines, isolation of individuals is necessary to protect public health in the COVID-19 pandemic context.

The Sector emphasizes that the rights, safety and dignity of quarantined persons be respected at all times.

Restrictions on the right to liberty and freedom of movement should be maintained for no longer than necessary, to contain the spread of the virus. These guidelines are proposed, to ensure that the rights of individuals in Isolation / Quarantine Centres are respected and upheld: