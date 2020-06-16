Protection Cluster: Operational Guidance for the Rainy Season - June 2020

The objective of this guidance is to promote an adequate response to protection risks posed by the rainy season in Northeast Nigeria; the reduction of these risks; and the delivery of essential services to affected persons, with full respect for their rights.

While national authorities carry the primary responsibility to protect and assist all those living in the BAY States, the Protection Sector’s partners and other humanitarian actors complement the government capacities through the delivery of impartial assistance to the affected persons in need.

Taking into account the COVID-19-related movement restrictions, required preventive measures and social distancing, the provision of protection services will largely rely on existing communitystructures or be conducted remotely.