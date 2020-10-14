A proper place to learn

With renovation support from UNICEF and the EU, children affected by conflict have gained a new place to learn

Folashade Adebayo, Communications Officer, UNICEF Nigeria

The Iyala Maternity Clinic, with its squeaky-clean white ambulance, used to be the only notable landmark in Bayan Texaco, a modest community in the Borno State capital of Maiduguri, in Nigeria’s conflict ravaged north-east.

Sitting on a large expanse of land, Bayan Texaco is a network of only twenty streets with a concentrated population of internally displaced people. Children must travel several kilometers to receive education at the local primary school.

But lately change has come to the community.

UNICEF, in collaboration with the NGO Street Child, has renovated a block of temporary learning spaces to provide early and catch-up classes for children.

The dilapidated spaces have been roofed, plastered, painted and fenced, thanks to funding from the European Union. They have also been fitted with ramps for children living with disabilities.

With schools still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a remedial programme, dubbed ‘The Last Mile’ has provided children in nearby IDP settlements an opportunity to learn in small groups. Ten community volunteer teachers and two animators have been trained in early childhood and psychosocial support and are now working in the learning spaces, all while observing COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

“We are seeing the results already. There is an eagerness to attend and to participate in class activities,” said Paul Fenyi, one of the animators. “I believe this will be the broader experience when schools reopen.”

The EU, through UNICEF and partners, is engaging in renovation and construction of schools and temporary learning spaces across five local government areas in Borno, with 18 projects so far completed.

Hajara Idris, 14, is one of the earliest beneficiaries of the renovation work at the temporary learning space in Bayan Texaco. Originally from Kukawa, Hajara was a Class 4 student at the Sahel Star National School before armed conflict forced her family to relocate to Maiduguri.

Since that move in 2016, Hajara had not made it back to school, but instead supported her family by selling baked kulikuli - groundnut cakes - on the roadside.

“I was not enrolled in classes after we relocated to Maiduguri because there was no money to send me to school. Even now, my younger sister, Aisha, is out on the street selling sachets of water. We would starve if she does not,” said Hajara, whose mother found out about the learning centre from their IDP camp manager.

“I could not read in Hausa when I joined this centre but now I can do it. My best subjects are mathematics and English,” she said. “I want to be medical doctor so I can assist people, earn good money and help my parents.”

The hope now is that better days lie ahead for the community, as studies have shown that child-friendly schools increase access and improve attendance, retention and completion rates.

“This learning centre has opened our community to the world. Many organisations are coming here now to support us,” said Ahmadu Gambo, head of the community. “The centre is helping to keep our children busy. Rape and unwanted pregnancy are no longer common. We are at peace. We thank all the organisations who have not forgotten us.’’