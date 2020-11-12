Project Highlights: Emergency agricultural and livestock assistance to returnees, IDPs and host communities in North Eastern Nigeria (OSRO/NIR/901/USA)

Objective: To improve the food security and nutrition of vulnerable people in northeastern Nigeria.

Key partners: Presidential Committee on the North East Initiative; Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development; Federal Ministry of Environment; Adamawa State Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources; Borno and Yobe states Ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development; Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states Ministries of Environment; Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement; and the World Food Programme.

Beneficiaries reached: 19 500 households (136 500 people).

Activities implemented:

• Provided 11 000 households with rainy season cereal production inputs, which included 110 tonnes of cowpea, 15 tonnes of maize, 67.2 tonnes of millet, 8.8 tonnes of sorghum and 275 tonnes of fertilizer.

• Provided 4 000 households with rainy season vegetable production inputs, distributing a total of 160 kg of amaranth, 3 000 kg groundnut, 200 kg of okra, 2 550 kg of sesame and 50 000 kg fertilizer.

• Provided 3 000 households with dry season production inputs, which included 2.43 tonnes of vegetable seed and 75 tonnes of fertilizer.

• Provided 1 000 households (of whom 621 female-headed) with micro-gardening kits, distributing a total of 35 kg of vegetable seed (2.5 kg of amaranth, 2.5 kg of cabbage, 2.5 kg of carrot, 2.5 kg of lettuce, 5 kg of okra, 5 kg of onion, 2.5 kg of pepper, 5 kg of roselle, 5 kg of sorel and 2.5 kg of tomato) and garden tools (1 000 garden knives, 1 000 headpans, 1 000 hoes, 1 000 rakes, 1 000 watering cans, 100 forks, 100 shovels and 100 wheelbarrows).

• Trained 1 000 households on modern micro-gardening techniques through the training of trainers approach.

• Provided 500 female-headed households each with four goats (three female and one male) and NGN 31 600 (USD 88) for asset protection.

Results:

• Enabled 15 000 households to produce 14 172 tonnes of cereals (maize, millet and sorghum), 13 169 tonnes of legumes (cowpea, groundnut and sesame) and 186 tonnes of vegetables during the rainy season.

• Enabled vulnerable farmers to produce approximately 15 240 tonnes of vegetables during the 2019/20 dry season.

• Enabled 1 000 households to produce 200 kg of a variety of nutritious vegetables each, improving the families’ food security and micronutrient intake as well as providing an opportunity to generate an income through the sale of surplus production.

• Empowered women to support their household thanks to the provision of livestock, with beneficiary households breeding two new offspring each.