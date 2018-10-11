Preliminary Flood Analysis along Niger and Benue Rivers in Nigeria

UNITAR-UNOSAT has produced an estimation of the potential affected and population exposed to riverine flooding over the most affected reported States in Nigeria: Adamawa, Anambra, Bayelsa, Benue, Delta, Edo, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Rivers, Taraba UNOSAT has conducted three type of assessment:

1. Estimation of Potential Affected Land & Population Exposed based Flood Return Period

Flood data provided by GAR: flood data that consider 25, 50 and 100 years return period

Population dataset provided by Worldpop 2015 UN adjusted (fixed)

State boundaries provided by: Office for the Surveyor General of the Federation of Nigeria (OSGOF),

Ehealth, United Nations Cartographic Section (UNCS)

The analysis shows an estimation of population within flood extent area of 25, 50, 100 years return period. This analysis are not based on satellite observations but it gives a general overview and overall statistics of the worst scenarios that it can be caused by floods.

2. Estimation of Potential Affected Land & Population Exposed based Maximum Water Extent

Maximum extent of detected water over the 1984 – 2015 period provided by Global Surface Water Explorer

Population dataset provided by Worldpop 2015 UN adjusted (fixed)

State boundaries provided by: Office for the Surveyor General of the Federation of Nigeria (OSGOF), Ehealth, United Nations Cartographic Section (UNCS)

The analysis shows an estimation of population within maximum extent of detected water areas. This analysis are not based on satellite observations but it gives a general overview and overall statistics considering maximum extent of waters registered during that period.

3. Visual comparison between satellite flood observations, modelled data and past observations over specific AOI